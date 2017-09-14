Auto driver dies after rods protruding from truck impale him

An auto-rickshaw driver was killed after his vehicle rammed into a truck and the iron rods protruding from it pierced through his body, the police said. The incident took place on Wednesday at around 4.30 am on Nizamuddin Bridge. The 14-wheel truck was moving ahead of the auto-rickshaw and its tail-lights were not on, they said.

Naresh Kumar (40) could not see the protruding rods and they pierced through the auto-rickshaw and his body, killing him on the spot, the police said. Kumar was going towards Noida with a couple of passengers who also suffered minor injuries, they said.

In another incident, a police personnel and a man, who was detained for roaming around an embassy here, were injured when a car hit their vehicle in Chanakpuri in New Delhi on Wednesday.

The QRT van was hit by a car with an Uttarkhand number plate, the police said.

The accident occurred when it was taking two persons, who were detained for moving suspiciously near the Japanese Embassy, to the Chanakyapuri Police Station, they said. The car’s driver Ankush Gupta has been arrested and it is being probed whether he knew the detained men.

