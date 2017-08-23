Auto driver arrested for sexually assaulting child in Chennai

The man used to ferry the child to and from school, police said adding he had been sent to judicial custody. (Representational image) The man used to ferry the child to and from school, police said adding he had been sent to judicial custody. (Representational image)

A 50-year-old auto driver has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a five-year-old girl, police said. The accused, identified as Abu Backer, was arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) 2012, a city police release said.

The issue came to light following a medical examination of the victim after she fell sick, police said. Subsequently, a complaint was preferred with Vadapalani all-women police station and a probe revealed the role of the accused.

The man used to ferry the child to and from school, police said adding he had been sent to judicial custody.

