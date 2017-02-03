Authorities allege encroachment of land but locals ask why their houses were registered in first place

At Naya Gaon in Kharar constituency. Jaipal Singh At Naya Gaon in Kharar constituency. Jaipal Singh

RESIDENTS OF Kumaon Nagar in Naya Gaon have a decade-old demand that the sewerage treatment plant earmarked in the master plan should not be set up. Reason: the residents say that they were not informed about the proposal when they set up their houses here. The matter has already reached the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The local administration maintains that the houses have been set up by encroaching upon the land. According to the locals, the administration maintains that the land on which more than 200 residential houses are built is earmarked for a sewerage treatment plant (STP) in the master plan. But the residents who have been living in the area for the past so many years say they were not informed earlier about this problem and it is not possible for them to leave the area. Last year the residents also got notices from the local administration asking them to vacate the area as the houses would be demolished.

This issue has become hot in these Assembly elections. “The present government has done nothing to address this problem. We hope that the new candidate who becomes MLA will solve this problem,” said Jitender Singh, a local resident. “We have a genuine demand and we can’t leave this place even if we get compensation.”

However, the residents allege the candidates are not talking much about this issue. “The Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister were aware of the problem. It could have been done easily during their tenure. In this election campaigning we have never seen anyone coming to us and talking about it. Recently, Kang sahib [Jagmohan Singh Kang of the Congress is the area MLA] came to us and assured us that if they came to power this time, they would get the problem resolved,” said advocate Rajesh Kataria, who lives close to the site marked for STP.

“Earlier the residents had approached the High Court regarding the issue on humanitarian grounds. But, this time, people have approached us with facts and we are hopeful our plea would be considered.”

Many residents complain when they purchased property here, they were not informed about the STP. “We have been living here for so many years now,” said a woman in the area. “How will we allow this STP to come up near residential houses? We have electricity meters and the houses registered in our names by the administration. Why did they register our houses when they know it was government land? This time, it is an election issue and at least we will not vote for the party in power which couldn’t do anything.”

The locals are not happy with the condition of roads and electricity supply in the area. “We have not seen any development and government has not done much for us. It seems that this is not part of Punjab and we are living in an alien land and we have to do development of this area at our level,” said Manpreet, a resident.