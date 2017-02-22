Shobhaa De posts image of fat ‘Mumbai’ cop; trolled

Columnist Shobhaa De was trolled after she tweeted a picture of an obese policeman on her twitter handle incorrectly identifying him as a Mumbai Police personnel deployed for Tuesday’s BMC polls. (Representational Image) Columnist Shobhaa De was trolled after she tweeted a picture of an obese policeman on her twitter handle incorrectly identifying him as a Mumbai Police personnel deployed for Tuesday’s BMC polls. (Representational Image)

Columnist Shobhaa De was trolled after she tweeted a picture of an obese policeman on her twitter handle and incorrectly identified him as a personnel of the Mumbai Police who were deployed for Tuesday’s BMC polls. The socialite posted the image last evening after the polling ended amid a heavy police bandobast across the megalopolis.

WATCH WHAT ELSE IS IN THE NEWS

“Heavy police bandobast in Mumbai on Wednesday,” De tweeted while posting the image, which is said to be of a policeman from other state and not of the Maharashtra cop.

As her tweet went viral, De got trolled by netizens.

Hitting back at her last night, the Mumbai Police tweeted, “We love puns too Ms De. but, this one is totally misplaced. Uniform /official not ours. We expect better from response.”

De had courted controversies following her tweets in the past too, with the latest being her comments about the poor performance of the Indian sportsmen in the 2016 Olympics, which were met with severe backlash.

Slamming her for posting the image of the fat cop, a twitterati @RajeshM said, “@DeShobhaa converted herself into a crone, spewing venom.”

@Sheshakumar said “the picture had been circulating on the social media since last eight to ten years.”

Some netizens said the policeman De referred to belonged to the Madhya Pradesh Police and not the Maharashtra Police.

Meanwhile, in an attempt to make peace, De posted a fresh tweet in morning: “Mumbai/ Maharashtra Police Pranaam. No offence intended. M.P. Police, Consult a dietitian, if it’s an asli, undoctored image doing the round.”