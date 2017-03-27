Austrian tourist molested in Udaipur, accused arrested

In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old Austrian tourist was allegedly molested by a massage parlour owner in Udaipur in Rajasthan. On the basis of the complaint, the police have arrested the 45-year-old owner on the charge of outraging her modesty.

“The woman’s statement has been recorded. The accused has been arrested. The embassy will be apprised of the matter,” Superintendent of Police of Udaipur Rajendra Prasad said.

The incident happened when the tourist had visited the massage parlour near Hanuman Ghat of the city. The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the accused on the pretext of massage touched her with ill intentions, investigating officer in the case Ram Singh Chundawat told PTI.

He said that the woman is a research scholar and has been staying in the city for the past three months.

(With inputs from PTI)

