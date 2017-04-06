Australian PM Turnbull to visit India next week

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File) Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull will visit India next week amid hopes that the two sides may sign a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement (CECA) during the visit. This will be Turnbull’s first visit to India as Prime Minister although he has met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of G-20 summits in Turkey (2015) and China (2016).

Officials said that the two sides are working on concluding the agreement, but were non-committal on whether it will be signed during the visit. Negotiations were started in 2011 to seal the agreement to cut tariffs, improve trade in services and make it easier to invest. The two sides have had nine rounds of negotiations on the free trade agreement.

Sources said that the agreement will provide greater market access to Indian exporters of goods and services. “The two sides have exchanged their goods and services offer lists for the CECA. It is expected that the conclusion of the CECA will expand the base of merchandised trade, remove non-tariff barriers, encourage investment and address behind the border restrictions to trade…,” an Indian official dealing with the negotiations told The Indian Express on Wednesday. “We also seek to address the adverse balance of trade for India in goods and services through specialised market access for gems and jewellery, pharmaceuticals, passenger cars, organic chemicals, transport equipment, machinery and other products.”

Defence cooperation will be part of the agenda during Turnbull’s visit as well. The two sides decided to extend defence cooperation to cover research, development and industry engagement during Modi’s visit to Australia in November 2014.

