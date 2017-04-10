Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull accorded ceremonial welcome

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File) Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull was accorded a ceremonial welcome on Monday at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Turnbull. He was then accorded the ceremonial guard of honour.

This is Turnbull’s first bilateral visit to India since he assumed office in September 2015.

His predecessor, Tony Abbott had visited India in September 2014 and this was followed by Modi’s visit to Australia in November that year.

Modi will hold a bilateral summit with Turnbull later in the day following which a number of agreements are expected to be signed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now