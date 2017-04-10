Australian PM arrives on four-day trip

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on his arrival in New Delhi on Sunday. Prem Nath Pandey Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on his arrival in New Delhi on Sunday. Prem Nath Pandey

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull landed on Sunday on a four-day India visit during which he will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on ways to boost ties in key areas, including defence, security, energy and trade.

However, the economic pact between India and Australia is unlikely to be inked during this visit.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, the two countries are likely to sign a number of MoUs covering a range of areas, including defence and security, environment, renewable energy, sports and trade.

It will be Turnbull’s first visit to the country after assuming office in 2015.

Ahead of his visit, Australia’s High Commissioner to India Harinder Sidhu had said that the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement will not be signed during the trip. “Negotiations are underway but the pact will not be signed,” Sidhu had said.

