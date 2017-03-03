Australian group embark on a motorcycle ride to spread awareness about children’s rights in India

Child rights in India Child rights in India

A group of Australians Friday embarked upon a 45-day journey across nine Indian states to create awareness on child rights as well as raise funds for underprivileged children. Inspired by “Motorcycle Diaries”, Cameron Perry (25), Scott Grills (25), Ben Butcher (21) and Taylor Hogan (25) have undertaken the ‘Ride for Rights’ campaign in association with Child Relief and You (CRY), a non-profit organisation, as part of which they will travel across India on motorcycles.

Beginning its journey from Delhi, the group will travel across the states of Haryana, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in the next one and a half month.

“During the journey, we will not only meet and interact with the people from cities, towns, villages and along the highways and roads about child rights, but also raise funds for the underprivileged children,” says Taylor.

“I came to India first in 2015 as a tourist. It was an eye-opener towards understanding how this country worked and I witnessed the conditions in which some underprivileged children lived. It left a huge impact on me,” he told PTI.

The group will also make a documentary, recording their experiences as they move through different geographic locations, interacting with people of varied cultures.

“It is a personal journey for us as well. It is a way to understand the issues around us better. It can also impel and inspire other people like us to come out and make a difference,” says Ben, a freelance photographer and filmmaker.

It was India’s cultural diversity that drew the group to campaign in the country.

“When you move from one state to another, it is a 180 degree change in culture, weather, food, and language. Where else in the world can you find in one country so much diversity?”

“You have deserts, cities, ocean, forest, mountain peaks. There is everything here and it is incomparable,” says Taylor.

The group also expressed a desire to travel to other parts of the world to campaign for the issue of child rights.

“Child rights is an issue that we want to advocate for all around the world. It is not limited to India alone. We would like to travel far and wide to raise awareness on the needs and equality for children anywhere,” says Taylor.