Australia keen to support India’s smart cities program

A 35-member business delegation from Australia, which is on a visit to India, today said here that it is keen to build long-term partnerships with the state governments and the private sector companies here in various sectors, including infrastructure and water.

The delegation, which was in the megapolis, held discussions with the officials of the state urban development department, Chief Secretary Sumit Mallick and private sector firms to explore business opportunities in Smart Cities project of Maharashtra.

“We are here to build relationships with the state governments here as well as the private sector companies, which are involved in Smart Cities projects to explore the possibilities of Australian involvement and participation in various such projects,” Australian Trade Commissioner Grayson Perry told reporters here today.

He said the Australian companies, with their vast experience in sectors like infrastructure, smart cities, infrastructure, water and waste management among others, can assist Indian companies and the government in its various programs.

“Apart from technological know-how, we have a lot of solutions that we can offer in the government’s smart cities program. We want to build relationships with the Indian companies and extend not just technological support but also participate in the entire development chain,” Perry said.

The delegation is visiting cities like New Delhi, Bhopal and Mumbai and meeting Niti Aayog officials, heads of various smart cities projects in the state governments and municipalities, and with leading private sector companies.

