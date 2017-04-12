Australia-India Knowledge Partnership: Replica of Gandhi’s spectacles made with recycled plastic

Mahatma Gandhi. (File Photo) Mahatma Gandhi. (File Photo)

A team of University of New South Wales researchers wowed many with their innovation of making a replica of Mahatma Gandhi’s spectacles from recycled plastic waste at Australia-India Knowledge Partnerships dinner on Monday. Professor Veena Sahajwalla and two researchers, Vaibhav Gaikwad, 29 and Anirban Ghosh, 23, have developed the replica. “This simple replica of Mahatma Gandhi’s spectacles was created using throwaway plastics that have been recycled into a plastic filament for 3D printers,’’ Sahajwalla told The Indian Express.

“This breakthrough in recycling technology was invented at the Centre for Sustainable Materials Research and Technology at the University of New South Wales in Sydney.’’

Sahajwalla said that they use 3D printing technology to create articles made from waste with no new materials. “This replica serves as a fitting tribute to Mahatma Gandhi’s words: “You must be the change you wish to see in the world.” She said that this inspiring message will drive the future of India and Australia bilateral relations as well as what innovation makes possible.

Australia’s education minister Simon Birmingham, who attended the dinner along with his Indian counterpart, Prakash Javadekar, said that the transfer of knowledge is as ancient as human kind.

