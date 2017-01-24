Australia cops in India to probe techie murder

Nearly two years after an Indian techie, Prabha Kumar, was stabbed to death in Sydney, a team of officers from the Australian Federal Police have arrived in Bengaluru to probe if the killer could have been from India.

In a visit facilitated by Interpol and Karnataka Police CID, a team of four officers from Australia led by a sergeant are quizzing members of Prabha Kumar’s family here, including her husband Arun Kumar and others linked to the couple. One of the angles being probed is family, sources said.

Prabha Kumar (41), a software analyst with Indian IT firm Mindtree, was stabbed in Sydney on the night of March 7, 2015, while she was returning from work to her residence, which she shared with a friend. She was speaking to her husband on phone when she was attacked. ENS