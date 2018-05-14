Aurangabad riots: DGP orders probe if police allowed freehand to mobsters

We are probing the allegations and an enquiry is underway,” Director General of Police, Satish Mathur told The Indian Express. (Source: Express Archive) We are probing the allegations and an enquiry is underway,” Director General of Police, Satish Mathur told The Indian Express. (Source: Express Archive)

The Maharashtra Police has ordered an inquiry to probe if its policemen allowed a free hand to mobsters in the last week riots that has crippled Aurangabad city in Maharashtra. Two including a minor were killed and over 40 were injured in the communal clashes. While normalcy has been resorted in the city, curfew still remains in certain areas where the riots broke out. The probe has been ordered after a seven-minute video showing policemen giving a free hand to rioters and even turning a blind eye has surfaced.

“We are probing the allegations and an enquiry is underway,” Director General of Police, Satish Mathur told The Indian Express.

Two people died and several were injured with many vehicles and shops burnt down after a communal riot broke out in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra on Friday night.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the Home portfolio, said that the situation is under control and efforts have been undertaken to bring people from different communities together and restore peace.

“The situation in Aurangabad is well under control. Additional forces were moved in from neighbouring towns like Jalna and more forces were deployed since morning,” Fadnavis told reporters in Pune on Saturday.

“The peace has been restored and the police is acting tough against the people who started the riots,” Fadnavis added and also appealed people not to believe in rumours.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd