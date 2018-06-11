Aurangabad: Mob lynches two tribals, injures six on suspicion of being robbers

Policemen from Vaijapur police station said they received a call from a villager, informing that they had caught “robbers”. Policemen from Vaijapur police station said they received a call from a villager, informing that they had caught “robbers”.

TWO tribals were beaten to death and six others seriously injured after a mob of villagers attacked them on the suspicion that they were robbers. The incident took place in Chandgaon village in Vaijapur taluka of Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district on Friday morning.

Police said a mob of at least 400 villagers attacked the eight tribals with wooden and metal rods after nabbing them from near a farm in the village. Policemen from Vaijapur police station said they received a call from a villager, informing that they had caught “robbers”. When police reached the village, they found six persons on the ground who had been brutally assaulted. The mob dispersed after the police warned them of using force. Two more persons were then brought before the police, who had also been assaulted.

The eight persons, some of whom were unconscious, were rushed to a government hospital in Aurangabad. Two of them were declared brought dead. The deceased have been identified as Bharat Sonavane (30), a resident of Mitmita village who belonged to Bhill community, and Shivaji Shinde (45), a resident of Rajnagar in Aurangabad who belonged to Pardhi community. The six injured are Ganesh Sonavane (26), Gangaram Bhosale (22), Rajesh Bhosale (25), Dagdgu Kale (30), Ramesh Pawar (28) and Gamtidas Kale (50).

Assistant inspector Bhagwan Dange of Vaijapur police station said, “Those who have been beaten to death have no known criminal record and there is no information suggesting their involvement in robbery.”

Dange added, “Over the past few weeks, there were unconfirmed reports that robber gangs were on the prowl. But no case or incident was registered. The villagers suspected these people to be robbers and caught them in the early hours.”

Police have arrested nine persons in connection with the attack and have booked 400 others. All of them have been booked on charges of murder and attempt to murder. Officials from Vaijapur police station said that since both the deceased belonged to Scheduled Tribes, the provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities Act), may be invoked during investigation.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App