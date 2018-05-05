Aurangabad, Jalna have emerged as state’s industrial magnet: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday laid the foundation stone for a sub-centre of Institute of Chemical Technology, at Jalna district in Marathwada. The decision comes in wake of government’s decision to develop the backward region of Marathwada. While describing the Institute of Chemical Technology as a centre for prosperity, Fadnavis said, “ We have taken decisions to develop industrial corridor through Shendre-Bidkin in the region. Various projects undertaken to bring industries and employment would alter the entire region.” The Institutte of Chemical Tehnology got the union government’s nod and state cabinet had approved it recently.

“Auranagad and Jalna have emerged as the industrial magnet of Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said. Outlining the roadmap along with detail projects and investments for the region, he indicate, Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Corridor would further work to the region’s advantage. The government’s sanction to dry port at Jalna district would enable expeditious movement of goods to JNPT.

Referring to Pune as the IT sector with ample human resources, the government has prepared a road map to develop each of the region complete with city makeover to bring both investments and generate jobs.

The Rs 40,000 crore package which has been provided to Marathwada region encompassing eight districts would focus on infrastructure and civic amnities. The thrust is on hi-speed railways and road connectivity.

Addressing the public meeting at Jalna, chief minister said, “The progress of New India or Magnetic Maharashtra can become a reality only when backward region of Marathwada, North Maharashtra and Vidarbha keep the pace of development and growth.” Emphasising on the human resources in the development and industrial growth, he highlighted the immense potential state had to develop chemical industry.

The government believes the chemical tehnical institute can play a significant role in generating new avenues for jobs through allied services and also research which would be accorded higher priority.

The government has provided Rs 5,334 crore for development of district Jalna. The road construction has bene provided Rs 7000 crore. Through loan waiver to farmers government has provided Rs 900 crore to district alone. The water conservation works undertaken in the district are 500 projects.

