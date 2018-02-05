Aurangabad arms haul case: NIA arrests youth, says he provided logistics

According to the NIA, Alam also facilitated raising of funds by Naeem through international money transfer services such as Western Union Money Transfer by providing his identity documents. (File photo) According to the NIA, Alam also facilitated raising of funds by Naeem through international money transfer services such as Western Union Money Transfer by providing his identity documents. (File photo)

THE NIA on Sunday arrested a 22-year-old from Bihar, Mahfooz Alam, who it claimed was an associate of an accused in the 2006 Aurangabad arms haul case. Alam was arrested in Delhi and produced before a special court, which granted his custody to NIA for two days.

According to the NIA, Alam had provided logistical support to Aurangabad arms haul accused Shaikh Abdul Naeem who was arrested recently. Naeem had earlier escaped the custody of Chhattisgarh Police. Alam is the fourth accused arrested in this case. The other three are Naeem, Dhannu Raja and Touseef Malik.

“Mahfooz Alam had facilitated and provided logistic, financial support and shelter to the co-accused Shaikh Abdul Naeem, who is an active cadre of LeT, a proscribed terrorist organisation and had visited and established bases in Bihar, Odisha, UP and Jammu and Kashmir on the advice of his handler Abdul alias Rehan (LeT commander in Pakistan), “ an NIA statement said.

According to the NIA, Alam also facilitated raising of funds by Naeem through international money transfer services such as Western Union Money Transfer by providing his identity documents.

“These funds were to be later used for carrying out terrorist activities by Shaikh Abdul Naeem, “ the NIA statement said. The agency also conducted searches at four locations in connection with the case in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. These include residences and shops of two suspected hawala operators.

“During the search of the shop and residence of Dinesh Garg, the NIA team seized cash around Rs 15 Lakh, two currency note counting machines, one Indian made pistol with ammunition, one laptop, four mobile phones and documents,” the NIA statement said. Recoveries made from residence and shop of the other suspected hawala dealer, Adesh Kumar Jain, included Rs 32.84 lakh in cash, one Chinese-made pistol, documents containing phone numbers of associates and foreign currency, it said.

