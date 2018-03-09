August 1991-December 2017: 24% of promised investment in industry actually commissioned

The reports also mentions Magnetic Maharashtra summit organised in February 2018 to showcase various reforms initiated by state government to attract investment. (Source: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra) The reports also mentions Magnetic Maharashtra summit organised in February 2018 to showcase various reforms initiated by state government to attract investment. (Source: Twitter/@CMOMaharashtra)

BETWEEN August 1991 and December 2017, 24 per cent of all the promised investment in industry was actually commissioned, said the Economic Survey of Maharashtra, tabled in the state legislature on Thursday. According to the survey, in all 19,826 industrial proposals, with an investment of Rs 11,89,815 crore, were approved in this period. Of this, 8,974 projects (45.3 per cent), with an investment of Rs 2,92,252 crore (24.6 per cent), were commissioned and generated employment of about 12.67 lakh.

The report further states that IT continues to attract maximum investment, totalling Rs 3,94,886 crore (33.2 per cent) of the total investment, followed by the fuel and metallurgical industries with an investment of Rs 1,43,138 crore (12.0 per cent) and Rs 1,02,081 crore (8.6 per cent) respectively.

During 2016, in all 378 projects with an investment of Rs 38,193 crore and proposed employment of 0.71 lakh were registered. During 2017, 354 projects with an expected investment of Rs 48,581 crore and proposed employment of 0.27 lakh were registered. Twenty-four projects with an expected investment of Rs 1,582 crore and proposed employment of 0.2 lakh were implemented in 2017.

“The state’s share in the total industrial proposals received was about 17.9 per cent and that in the total investment was 10.1 per cent,” states the report. The reports also mentions Magnetic Maharashtra, a global investors’ summit organised in February 2018 to showcase various reforms initiated by state government to attract investment and generate employment opportunity. At the summit, 4,108 proposals with an investment of Rs 12.07 lakh crore and proposed employment of 36.77 lakh were signed.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App