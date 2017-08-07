August 15 to be celebrated as ‘Sankalp Parva’: Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: Reuters/File) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Source: Reuters/File)

The Centre has decided to observe this Independence Day as ‘Sankalp Parva’ and asked the people to dedicate themselves to social causes and share their ideas to make a new India. The 70th Independence Day on August 15 to be celebrated as the ‘Sankalp Parva’, the Ministry of Personnel said in an order. Terming ‘Quit India Movement’ as an important milestone, the government has asked people to take a pledge to create a new India that is strong, prosperous and inclusive.

The Quit India Movement or ‘August Kranti’ began on August 9, 1942. “Under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi, people across India, in every village, city, transcending all barriers came together with a common mission to uproot imperialism,” the order said.

As the nation would be observing 75th anniversary of the Quit India Movement this year, five years from now i.e. in August 2022, we will complete 75 years as an independent nation, it said.

“This five-year period, from 2017-2022, gives us an unique opportunity of ‘Sankalp’ to ‘Siddhi’ towards a new India. Hence, August 15, 2017 be celebrated as the ‘Sankalp Parva’ or the Day of Resolve, and in 2022 our nation will transform that resolve into ‘Siddhi’ or attainment,” it said.

This five-year period can ignite the transformation that will create an India, which our freedom fighters will be proud of, it said.

During his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme, the prime minister had said that in this month of August, the month of the Quit India Movement, let us come together and resolve: Dirt-Quit India; Poverty-Quit India; Corruption-Quit India; Terrorism-Quit India; Casteism-Quit India; Communalism-Quit India!

“In this spirit, let us go to http://www.newIndia.in, to make the Sankalp, take a pledge to become a builder of new India. Let us also encourage others to do the same. The text of the pledge will be shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting,” the order said.

