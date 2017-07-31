August 15 Independence Day speech: PM Narendra Modi invites suggestions from public

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited suggestions from people for his Independence Day speech from Red Fort. “On 15th August, I get the opportunity to address the nation from Red Fort. I am merely the medium. It is not one person speaking, the voices of 125 crore citizens echo from there,” he said in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday.
PM Modi said that the suggestions can be sent through his website MyGov.in or through the Narendra Modi mobile application, where he personally reads them. “I’m happy to say that for the last three years, I get suggestions from every corner of the country for August 15, stating what I should speak about and what issues I should raise,” he said.
He also said that owing to the ‘complaints’ he has got over the length of the August 15 speeches he has given in the last three years, he will try to shorten it this time and wrap it up by 45-50 minutes.
While addressing the nation from Red Fort last year, PM Modi had expressed gratitude to the people of Balochistan, Gilgit and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. His remarks had drawn an angry reaction from Islamabad which claimed this “only proves Pakistan’s contention that India, through its main intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing, has been fomenting terrorism in Balochistan”.
PM Modi had also talked about the need for social unity. “A nation which is divided because of reasons like caste and religion cannot achieve great things,” he had said.
You can submit suggestions for PM Narendra Modi’s Independence day speech through his website or his mobile application.
- Jul 31, 2017 at 12:09 pmDear Mr. Modi, I would like to know each and every State score card w.r.t. Money spend on new schemes and improvements . Also there should a link or Phone line to ask the nation about the actual improvements in each State , people should be able to give their inputs. Also how are we measuring the productivity of government sectors , whether they are doing good or bad , how can we judge. 2nd Thing : What Benefit we have seen till now from Nov 2016 Demonetization 3rd Thing : How GST money is planned to be spend . GST is being levied on Clothes , justify it. 4th Thing : As a citizen i am paying Tax on each and every thing i buy , what if i am not employed or lost my job. Even though i Paid tax for so many years , if i lose my job tomorrow , am i going to get anything like in other developed countries. I am not even getting free Medical treatment . All government hospitals are being utilized by the poor who have no say , I fear to go to government hospital.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 11:42 amSir, In west Bengal the government services is selling in millions .So, the students who preparing themselves are gradually lossing hope. Hence, I will ask you to take some necessary steps to normalise the situations.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 11:30 amHappy Independence day India.. SGT. Gentes US Army Retired RAGENTESReply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 11:26 amI would like our beloved prime minister to dwell on important aspects of our nation which is faced with challenging and daunting tasks for his immediate attention and rapid solution. The threat of terrorism and Maosim and cow vigilantism that threatened the very soul and social fabric of India and it's socio cultural ethos and diverse culture that has carried through her arduous and difficult times.The farmers'issue must be given top priority or else the agitating targets would stir the nation'so psyche to topple the govt at the centre.The prime minister should act as a statesman not indulge in petty politics but pay equal attention to all states irrespective of which party governs that one.Sabka saith sañkar bikashould means sañkar in real sense including Muslims who are nowadays a disgruntled with his govt.He must address to their issues with top priority in order assuage their fear and apprehension that this govt is acting in partisan manner. Terrorism will grow unless they areReply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 11:17 amHon. Prime Minister, India has a glorious architectural heritage and history. But today if we take an outlook over the architectural policies and it's influence over the society in our country we can observe that we lack in gaining the potential of preserving and developing our nation in the field of art and keeping the souls of our ancestors intact. Every developed country is well known for its artistic glory for eg. Throughout the Great Britain we can observe the way the administration managed to take care of the old buildings and monuments and make additional impact in the field of modern architecture.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 11:16 amPM Mr. Mody should talk of peace and solidarity this time. No need to talk on Pakistan or China, instead he should take names for few Muslim freedom fighters who lost their lives in getting India independent. He has to talk about development, infrastructure, living standards of poor, etc. Most importantly he should give weight-age to national integration. Communal riots are irrupting and he has to talk on this. We all want to live together as Indian.Reply
- Jul 31, 2017 at 11:10 am1) Corruption at Panchayat, Nagarplaika, taluka ans District level in gov. semi gov. offices are not move an inch no Improvement at all. 2) All such offices should be covered with toll free or service no. for complaints and should be logged with Complain no. and given to complainers for effective governessReply
