August 15 Independence Day speech: PM Narendra Modi invites suggestions from public

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited suggestions from people for his Independence Day speech from Red Fort. “On 15th August, I get the opportunity to address the nation from Red Fort. I am merely the medium. It is not one person speaking, the voices of 125 crore citizens echo from there,” he said in his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, on Sunday.

PM Modi said that the suggestions can be sent through his website MyGov.in or through the Narendra Modi mobile application, where he personally reads them. “I’m happy to say that for the last three years, I get suggestions from every corner of the country for August 15, stating what I should speak about and what issues I should raise,” he said.

He also said that owing to the ‘complaints’ he has got over the length of the August 15 speeches he has given in the last three years, he will try to shorten it this time and wrap it up by 45-50 minutes.

While addressing the nation from Red Fort last year, PM Modi had expressed gratitude to the people of Balochistan, Gilgit and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. His remarks had drawn an angry reaction from Islamabad which claimed this “only proves Pakistan’s contention that India, through its main intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing, has been fomenting terrorism in Balochistan”.

PM Modi had also talked about the need for social unity. “A nation which is divided because of reasons like caste and religion cannot achieve great things,” he had said.

You can submit suggestions for PM Narendra Modi’s Independence day speech through his website or his mobile application.

