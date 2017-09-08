Audio goes viral: Yavatmal contractor accuses Arni MLA Raju Todsam of harassing him for money

In the audio, the caller is heard asking another person to “better carry out some financial transactions to continue work in his area”. (Representational image) In the audio, the caller is heard asking another person to “better carry out some financial transactions to continue work in his area”. (Representational image)

A government civil contractor from Yavatmal has given a written complaint to police, accusing BJP MLA from Arni, Raju Todsam, of ‘harassing him for money’. An audio clip, purportedly of a conversation between the contractor, Shivdatta Sharma, and Todsam, has gone viral.

“MLA Raju Todsam has been harassing me about financial transactions. I have made an audiotape of the conversation, where he is threatening me, viral on Thursday. The MLA threatened me, saying he would see ‘how I (Sharma) carry out any work in his (Todsam’s) area unless the transactions are made’. I am submitting this complaint because I think there’s a danger to my life,” Sharma has said in his complaint to the Wadgaon police station in Yavatmal.

The police, however, haven’t registered an FIR yet. “He has just given us a complaint on paper. I have told him to file a regular FIR with his signature. He hasn’t done that,” said Superintendent of Police M Rajkumar. He added, “I have also heard the audiotape that has gone viral but, to check the veracity of the tape, we must have a regular FIR.”

In the audio, the caller is heard asking another person to “better carry out some financial transactions to continue work in his area”. The other person is initially heard pleading the caller to consider his inability to do so since his (receiver’s) son has been lying in a state of coma in Pune for the past nine months. However, the caller seems unfazed and warns the receiver of raising “quality control” issues and stopping the work.

The receiver then tells the caller that he would apprise Yavatmal BJP MLA Madan Yerawar of the matter. The caller then asks him if he was issuing him a threat, and threatens that he was going to talk to the Chief Minister about it.

The receiver can then be heard asking the caller if the latter “owned the area where the contractor was carrying out civil works” and then tells him to do whatever he can. Neither Sharma nor Todsam responded to either calls or messages.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App