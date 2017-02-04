Audi mystery: Ishaq surrendered, now an Ishaq says I didn’t, was driving truck in Gujarat

Mother of Ishaq Ahmed in her village in Bareilly, UP. Her version is backed by the owner of the truck. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna) Mother of Ishaq Ahmed in her village in Bareilly, UP. Her version is backed by the owner of the truck. (Express Photo by Praveen Khanna)

ON TUESDAY, the hit-and-run killing of four people inside an autorickshaw by an Audi Q7 took a curious turn with the surrender of a man who identified himself as Ishaq Ahmed from Bareilly. He claimed to have been driving the SUV, owned by a neurosurgeon, on the night of January 27 when it rammed the three-wheeler near the Delhi-Ghaziabad border.

Three days on, the case appears to have taken another bizarre twist.

Based on police records, The Indian Express reached Ahmed’s house in Labhera village of Bareilly where his mother claimed that her son was a mini-truck driver who was in Gujarat on the night of the accident, at home on the day he was said to have surrendered in Ghaziabad, and had left a day later for Guwahati.

When contacted on a cellphone number provided by his family, a man who identified himself as Ahmed denied that he was involved in the accident or had surrendered. He said he was currently in West Bengal — the itinerary he gave was corroborated by the truck-owner.

Meanwhile, the lawyer who had appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Ghaziabad to ensure bail for Ahmed said he had proceeded with the case after “scrutinising” the documents produced by his client. “If someone impersonated Ishaq Ahmed, he will go to jail. If Ishaq is suddenly saying something different, I don’t know,” said the lawyer, Nazakat Chowdhary.

Indirapuram police, which is investigating the case, are yet to trace the SUV owner, Dr Manish Rawat of Safdarjang Hospital, who stays in Sarita Vihar and has not reported for duty after the accident. Rawat had previously been practising in UP’s Bareilly for around three years.

Asked about the sequence of events narrated by Ahmed and his family Friday, Indirapuram police station in-charge Pradeep Tripathi said they have sent a notice and are waiting for him to record his statement.

At Ahmed’s home in Labhera, his mother Saira Bao said, “First of all, he has never driven a car in his life. He drives a mini-truck. He was in Gujarat when you say this accident happened. He came home on Tuesday and cooked fish. He then left for Guwahati. Had anything happened, he would have called us.”

Speaking over phone, Ahmed said he was in Gujarat on January 28. “On January 6, I left for Sitarganj in Uttarakhand to load some spare parts at a factory. January 8, on the way back I stayed over at home and left for Udaipur the next day. On January 11, I left Udaipur and reached Ahmedabad the next day. On the night of January 27, I left Ahmedabad and reached Bareilly around 2 am on January 31. I have a sales tax receipt from Mugarra in Mathura at around noon on January 29. Later, I got stuck in a traffic jam that delayed my arrival in Bareilly.”

Asked about his driving licence and statement being part of court and police records, he said, “If that is true, then the court will recognise me. A copy of my driving licence may have been misused. I will be reaching court on February 10, things will become clear.”

Ahmed also denied that he knew SUV owner Manish Rawat, and claimed that on the evening of January 31, the day of his “surrender”, he was being interviewed by local media in Bareilly. However, many other residents of Labhera said they knew Rawat who was in Bareilly till 2015 and had performed an unsuccessful surgery on a boy from the village at a city hospital.

Another Labhera resident, Shakil Qureshi, who owns the mini-truck that Ahmed has been driving, said, “He had taken the vehicle from here on January 6, loaded goods from Sitarganj and left for Ahmedabad. He returned on January 30. He left for Guwahati on February 1.”

Other residents said they were surprised, too, to hear of Ahmed’s name cropping up in the case. “No one has ever seen him driving a car for anyone. He has never had such a job. On January 31, I met him near the Bareilly market and he said he was coming from Gujarat. I gave him a lift back home,” said Mohammed Imtiaz, Ahmed’s neighbour.

Labhera is a Muslim-majority village with many residents, mainly from the Qureshi community, operating mini-trucks to transport cattle to slaughterhouses or agricultural produce to various markets.