Audi-auto accident that killed four: Will bring owner, ‘driver’ face-to-face, say Ghaziabad police

Suspecting that Safdarjung Hospital neurosurgeon Manish Rawat was inside the Audi Q7 SUV when it hit an autorickshaw, killing four, the Ghaziabad Police have decided to bring him and Ishaq Ahmad — who claims he was driving the vehicle — face-to-face during questioning to ascertain who was actually driving the vehicle. The incident took place on Friday night on the Delhi-Ghaziabad border. The autorickshaw driver Sanjeev (25), two cousins — Yajuvendra Singh (40) and Vishal Singh (25) — and their family friend Rinku Yadav (38) died, while the person driving the SUV fled the spot.

On Tuesday, Ahmad, who hails from Bareilly, surrendered at the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court and claimed he was behind the wheel. He was granted bail, police said.

To confront them with each other, police have sent notices summoning Rawat and Ahmad to their addresses in Indirapuram and a village in Bareilly, respectively. Rawat has been untraceable since the incident — he has not been taking any calls, and is not at his residence. His colleagues say he has not come to the hospital since the incident. A notice has been handed over to his family, police said.

SSP, Ghaziabad, Deepak Kumar said, “We have issued notices to Ahmad, who claims he was driving the SUV, and Rawat to bring them face-to-face and record their statements. There are no eyewitnesses to the incident.”

Police said they are yet to verify Ahmad’s claims since has not been interrogated so far. Plus, police do not have his cell phone number and have not been able to ascertain if he was at the accident spot, the SSP said.

Ahmad’s lawyer Nazakat Chowdhary said, “The court has released Ishaq Ahmad, a native of Bareilly district in UP, after producing two sureties of Rs 20,000 each and a personal bond”.

Head of Ahmad’s village, Amar Singh, said he was not aware of the man or his family Police investigation has found that Rawat worked in Bareilly for three years before he joined the hospital in Delhi. Police will try and verify during interrogation if Ahmad had come in contact with Rawat when they were in Bareilly.