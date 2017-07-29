Auction of sand mines: AAP MLAs meet Justice J S Narang to seek fair probe

Rana Gurjit Singh. Rana Gurjit Singh.

A DELEGATION of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira, met Justice J S Narang on Friday regarding the probe into sand mine auctions and demanded that the inquiry be fair or else they would seek legal redress from the High Court. The AAP MLAs also took a memorandum with them regarding the probe to be submitted to Justice Narang but he refused to accept it on the ground that the AAP MLAs were not party to the issue at hand and that he had no authority to make the memorandum part of the proceedings.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Khaira said Justice Narang assured the delegation that he was carrying out a thorough investigation into the sand mine auction. “He said we should not have any misgivings about the fairness of the inquiry and that he has gone through voluminous details in order to get to the bottom of the case,” said Khaira. AAP MLA from Kharar, Kanwar Sandhu, who was also part of the delegation, told newspersons that the judge had given a patient hearing and also assured them that justice would be done. “In case we are not satisfied with his findings, we can always go to court and we also have the option of going to the people’s court for justice,” said Sandhu.

AAP had earlier sounded misgivings about the fairness of the inquiry headed by Justice Narang saying that since his son had appeared in a case in the High Court on behalf of the nephew of Irrigation and Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh, there was little chance that he would be fair in his findings. However, after Friday’s meeting, some AAP MLAs said that given the positive manner in which the judge reacted, there were indications that the inquiry may indeed bring out positive results.

Meanwhile, Vikas Chatrath, advocate for the successful bidders and the independent investors concerned with the auction of sand mines, said there was no truth in the allegation that there was any link with Rana Gurjit. “Around 23 witnesses have been examined and these include the bidders, their partners and authorised witnesses. The former employees had severed their relations with Rana Gurjit and we are quite sacrosanct that we have proven this in the inquiry and the result will be in our favour,” said Chatrath.

Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had announced a probe by Justice Narang in May when allegations had surfaced against Rana Gurjit alleging that some of his employees had been successful in bidding for sand mines and that he was involved in the affair. Rubbishing those allegations, Rana Gurjit said the bidders were his ex-employees and that he was in no way connected with them once they left his employment. He had also denied any close links with Justice Narang in any way whatsoever.

