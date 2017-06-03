Centre extends term of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, senior law officers

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. (File Photo) Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi. (File Photo)

The Union Cabinet has approved the extension of the term of Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Saturday. The terms of law officers, including Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand and four others have also been extended.

Mukul Rohatgi was appointed on June 19, 2014, as the 14th Attorney General of India for a three-year term. He has been representing the Center in the Supreme Court in many crucial cases including Triple Talaq.

He represented the Gujarat government in the Supreme Court in the 2002 Gujarat riots and fake encounter death cases, including the Best Bakery and Zahira Sheikh cases. As a corporate lawyer, Rohatgi had represented Anil Ambani in the Supreme Court in the gas dispute case between the Ambani brothers. He had also represented Italian embassy in the apex court after India arrested two Italian marines in 2012 for shooting dead two Kerala fishermen.

During Vajpayee government, in 1999, he was appointed as Additional Solicitor General of India.

