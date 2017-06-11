Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi tells govt not to consider his re-appointment as top law officer

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi (File photo) Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi (File photo)

Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi on Sunday said that he is not interested in seeking an extension of his tenure. The AG said that he spoke to the government last month and conveyed his wish to resign from the coveted post now, as he wanted to get back to private practice.

“I have worked for five years as law officer under the Vajpayee government and now three years under the Modi government. I want to return to my private practice. I have a good relationship with the government… That’s why I wrote to government not to extend my term,” Rohatgi was quoted by NDTV as saying.

The Appointments Committee had recently extended his term of service until further notice.

Rohatgi had been awarded the office by the BJP government, after the party won the 2014 elections, on June 19.

The 14th AG of the country, Rohatgi represented the Government of Gujarat in the Supreme Court in the 2002 riots and fake encounter death cases in the state, which include the Best Bakery case and Zahira Sheikh case. He has also assisted the apex court in the ongoing triple talaq case. The other high-profile cases Rohatgi has worked on include the 2012 Italian marines case, as well as the 2G scam case.

He is the son of former Delhi High Court judge Justice Awadh Behari Rohatgi.

