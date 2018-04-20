Kerala: Attempts to create communal tension during hartal, say police

The hartal had ended up in violence in North districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur. (Express photo by Nandagopal Rajan/Files/Representational) The hartal had ended up in violence in North districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur. (Express photo by Nandagopal Rajan/Files/Representational)

Police on Thursday confirmed that there had been attempts to foment communal trouble during Monday’s hartal in Kerala called by anonymous messages on social media, particularly Whatsapp, to protest Kathua incident. After a high-level meeting of police, DGP Lokanath Behera told media that there had been deliberate attempts to whip up communal passion during the hartal. “Investigation is going on to find out who has initiated to campaign, which has neither an organisation nor a leader behind it,’’ he said. The hartal had ended up in violence in North districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur. “Visuals of vandalism from Malappuram have been widely spread in social media to trigger communal trouble,’’ police sources said. Police are of the opinion that the hartal had the backing of right wing Muslim outfit Popular Front of India and its political wing Social Democratic Party of India.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App