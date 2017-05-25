Attempt to loot Delhi ATM foiled, four nabbed

Desperate to arrange funds for his wedding, a man allegedly tried to loot an ATM along with his associates in northwest Delhi’s Shakurpur, but alert locals foiled their attempt. Four of the accused, including a juvenile, were nabbed while one accomplice is on the run.

The accused had planned the automated teller machine (ATM) theft after watching videos on Youtube as one of them, identified as Manish wanted money to get married, police said. A man, who had come to the Canara Bank ATM in Shakurpur to withdraw some money along with his friend, saw some persons trying to break into the ATM.

He raised an alarm and the accused ran away in a car. But some alert locals chased them on a motorcycle. The beat constable also came from the other side after seeing the commotion. In a state of panic, the accused ended up ramming their car into a divider.

There were five persons in the car and while three of them fled from there, the locals caught hold of two. One of them was a juvenile while the other was identified as 18-year-old Ankit alias Gabbar.

Teams were formed to nab the remaining two accused, Manish alias Mandi (19) and Vishnu (18) and they were held later from the area. One of the accused, Sanjay, is on the run. During interrogation, Manish revealed that he was in love with a girl for the last seven years and wanted to marry her, said Milind Dumbere, Deputy Commissioner of Police(Northwest).

However, due to scarcity of funds, he was unable to marry her. He shared his problem with Ankit and they committed a robbery in Prashant Vihar and looted Rs 96,500 and a laptop from Swiggy shop, said the officer.

They tried to break into the Union Bank near M2K, Rani Bagh but since a siren went off, they weren’t successful. However, they stole the hard disk of the digital video recorder so that no one could identify them.

Manish roped in Sanjay, Vishnu and a juvenile and showed them the videos on YouTube on how to break into an ATM. They then arranged the equipment. They stole an Esteem car from Shakurpur and went to the ATM but their attempt to decamp with cash was foiled by the locals.

