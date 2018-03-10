Attempt by Pakistan to mainstream Hafiz Saeed: India

File photo of Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed. File photo of Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed.

India on Friday slammed Pakistan’s efforts to allow registration of Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed’s political party Milli Muslim League ahead of the elections this year. Addressing reporters here, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Pakistan is under global obligation to initiate action against the terror accused. “Pakistan is mandated under the United Nations’ law to take action against Hafiz Saeed. However, instant developments coming out of Pakistan seem to be an attempt by the establishment to mainstream him and his system as a political party. It is a way of shielding what he used to do earlier,” he said.

“The true face of Hafiz Saeed and Pakistan is for all to see. Not only India, but also the entire international community feels that the action which should be taken against Saeed is not being taken.” India’s response came a day after the Islamabad High Court set aside a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan to reject the application of MML for registration as a political party.

