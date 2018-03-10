Attempt by Pakistan to mainstream Hafiz Saeed: India

India on Friday slammed Pakistan’s efforts to allow registration of Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawah chief Hafiz Saeed’s political party Milli Muslim League ahead of the elections this year. Addressing reporters here, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said Pakistan is under global obligation to initiate action against the terror accused. “Pakistan is mandated under the United Nations’ law to take action against Hafiz Saeed. However, instant developments coming out of Pakistan seem to be an attempt by the establishment to mainstream him and his system as a political party. It is a way of shielding what he used to do earlier,” he said.
“The true face of Hafiz Saeed and Pakistan is for all to see. Not only India, but also the entire international community feels that the action which should be taken against Saeed is not being taken.” India’s response came a day after the Islamabad High Court set aside a decision by the Election Commission of Pakistan to reject the application of MML for registration as a political party.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App
- Mar 10, 2018 at 8:47 amALL THESE CONVERTS IN REALITY ARE HINDUS, but sadly they think they are muslims................. How poor and defenseless Hindus were brutalized by terrorists like khilji from turkey, taimur from mongo lia and akbar aurangjeb from uzbek ancestory to convert them to "THEIR" islamic cult is a historical fact................... But you know whats ""THE MOST MISERABLE FACT?"" its this, that even after islamic terrorist rule is over, these converts STILL call themselves muslims, they STILL follow arabic culture, STILL read their literature, and STILL praise and defend rapists, murders of their own family ancestors!................ they EVEN NAME THEIR CHILDREN after those tormentors! What a pity!!............. Its called doing MENTAL SLAVERY, and this HABIT of mental slavery is due to inter-generational PHYSICAL SLAVERY for almost 1000 years......... But converts need to show right understanding and courage to break free themselves from this vicious cycle of mental slavery.Reply
- Mar 10, 2018 at 8:46 amTOOLS OF CONVERSION BY MUGAL/ISLAMIC TERRORISTS:----- 1. VIOLENCE: Most were converted using this methodology, Which included beating, killing, kidnap, rape to convert people forcibly, terrorists like taimur, khilji, aurangjeb followed this mostly. ------- 2.TAXES: Very low taxes for those who convert and very high taxes for those stay Hindus, like Jazia Tax, agriculture taxes and all other taxes ------- 3.LAWS and PUNISHMENTS: Laws were very harsh and harassing for those who stayed Hindus, If anyone committed crime and choose to convert, he was given very less punishment. ------- 4.MONEY: Many were given greed of money to convert to islamic cult. ------- 5.LAND: Land was also given to some powerful but greedy and treacherous people if they convert. --------It was the unparalleled resistance and bravery of those who refused to convert and fought back, that saved this land from becoming an ISLAMIC STATE......##SOURCE## Various history books on medieval India, you can read yourself also.Reply
- Mar 10, 2018 at 8:46 amWHO ARE CONVERTS?----------- mugal/islamic terrorists targeted those weak and poor Hindus who were defenseless, and to convert them they used extreme torture, beating, killing, rape, and in some cases money also............. after conversion these people were treated as CONVERTED SLAVES by mugals.......their DNAs/Genes degraded under slavery for more than 1000 years........... BRAVE HINDUS didnt bend knees to accept islam and fought back,,, lakhs of us were killed and most brutal torture were inflicted on us ,,, but we still kept fighting GENERATIONS AFTER GENERATIONS for more than 1000 years till we finished them...........THIS also gave freedom to those converted slaves.........but instead of thanking for giving them freedom and GETTING UNITED, they started fighting with the Hindus becaz of their inter-generational teaching of islamic terrorism and quran which they started following after conversion........and now they follow, praise and defend THEIR OWN TORMENTORS! Pity for them!Reply
- Mar 10, 2018 at 8:46 amWHY ISLAM IS NOT A RELIGION AND ALLAH NOT A GOD........CULT of islam was created by child rapist fraudster mohammad just recently in 7th century, before 7th century there was NO ISLAM, NO ALLAH, NO MUSLIMS............. ancestors of mohammad were worshipers of LORD SHIVA, but inspired by jesus's fame, mohammad also wanted to start HIS OWN CULT just like jesus, so he created FAKE CONCEPT of islam and allah......... but KABA IS KAILASH, even today all you converts worship the SHIVALINGA AT KABA, its called HAZRE ASWAD.......King Vikramaditya have accounts of visiting that Kaba Shiv Mandir, these accounts are still there in a book called SAYAR-UL-OKUL.........Mufti Muhammad Ilyas also says Shiva is the first Prophet of muslims...... "Ex-MUSLIM" and activist ali sina also says islam is fake,......actually mohamad was a FRAUD BABA who created cult of islam so that he can enjoy fame, money and secx .....converts must search and read their (short) history to know the truth...... islam is FAKE.Reply