Attacks on two Indian students reported to police in Italy

India has taken up with police the attacks on two of its nationals in northern Italy and will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice, the Indian Consulate General in Milan has said. The Consulate General of India (CGI) on Monday said it had received reports of assaults on Indian students in Milan.

In a Facebook statement yesterday, the CGI said that two Indian students had been attacked. The CGI said it had informed the parents of Indian students studying in Milan that all students are safe.

“The matter of attacks on two students has been reported to the police and details of the incidents have been shared,” it said. “The Consulate will follow it up and will leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to justice,” it said. All expenses of their treatment will be borne by the Consulate.

