Attacks on Rohingyas in Myanmar ‘act of cowardice’: Ajmer shrine dewan to PM Modi

Rohingya refugees walk on a muddy path after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui Rohingya refugees walk on a muddy path after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

The dewan of Ajmer Sharif Dargah, Syed Zainul Abedin Ali Khan said that he has written to the Prime Minister and the External Affairs Minister condemning the attacks on Rohingya muslims in Myanmar and termed it an “act of cowardice”. In the letter to Narendra Modi and Sushma Swaraj, Abedin said, he has asked the government to raise the Rohingya issue at the UN.

India is a major power centre in Asia and it is our responsibility to lodge protests if a neighbouring country indulges in inhuman acts, he said in a statement on Sunday. The dewan of the dargah has also requested the Union government not to send the Rohingya refugees back to Myanmar in such trying times and take responsibility of their safety and security.

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that the Rohingya Muslims are “illegal” immigrants in the country and their continuous stay posed “serious national security ramifications”. The violent attacks allegedly by Myanmarese armymen have led to an exodus of Rohingya tribals from the western Rakhine state in that country to India and Bangladesh. Many of those who had fled to India after the earlier spate of violence, were settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

