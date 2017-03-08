Attacks on PM Modi, Gurmehar Kaur video disrupt House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI/File Photo)

The vote of thanks to the Lieutenant Governor’s address turned into a political slugfest as Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at the Prime Minister, while AAP MLA Alka Lamba played a contentious video by LSR College student Gurmehar Kaur, raising the hackles of the BJP. Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta said he will approach the President against “unparliamentary” developments in the House. “I will apprise the President of the video and the abuses, it is a clear violation of rule 261 that prohibits members to play such things (Kaur’s video) in the House. These people are a danger to the system and to democracy,” said Gupta.

In his speech, Gupta alleged that the government had brought no legislative bills and had ignored Delhi while campaigning for Punjab. “You say you did great in education. Please bring a white paper on how many kids have learned reading in your programme. Your claim of stopping commercialisation of education is false. Not a single legislative bill has been brought in by the government, but when people shout Modi slogans, you blame them,” said Gupta. Kejriwal responded by comparing work done by his government to what has happened in BJP-ruled states. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speeches in Uttar Pradesh, he said, “Modi did not speak about any of his development work in UP rallies but rather spoke of shamshaans. In Punjab, we demanded votes in the name of work we did in Delhi, whereas the PM lied to the people saying we did not arrest Sheila Dikshit despite our promise. But he did not tell them he has captured the anti-corruption bureau. Dikshit’s file is in Modi’s cabinet; how will we arrest her?”

Accusing Modi of targeting AAP minister Satyendar Jain, Kejriwal said, “You can only arrest Satyendar Jain, not Dikshit. If the PM raises a finger against Robert Vadra, I’ll be convinced he has a 56-inch chest… Vadra will eat him alive… He (Modi) is taking revenge on the people of Delhi for choosing us, and has been blocking our work, but we have done so much despite the hindrance,” said Kejriwal. He added, “I went abroad just once, and he has this plush airplane that he takes around the world. Yet world is spitting on us over demonetisation.” Gupta later said, “He uses and encourages unparliamentary language. He misleads people and he’s the biggest liar on earth.”

Meanwhile, Lamba spoke on the issue of violence in Delhi University and played Kaur’s video in the house, even as opposition MLAs rose to object to it. “If the PM invites Pakistan’s PM to the oath-taking ceremony, eats with him and exchanges shawls with him, he is not anti-national. But if a student calls war responsible for deaths, she is called a traitor,” said Lamba.