Attacker released on probation, court blames lack of education

A 25-year-old man, convicted for assault, has been allowed to walk free by a Delhi court which gave him the benefit of probation, saying lack of education and immaturity seemed to be the possible reasons for his act.

Additional Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Jain said that life in prison at a young age and interaction with hardened criminals might not be the right way out.

“Lack of education and immaturity seem to be the possible reasons for all that has happened and this probation period will hopefully make him responsible and sensible,” the court said.

The judge said he was passing the order keeping in view various aspects including his age and the fact that indirect deterrence would be there by extended by deferrring the punishment by extending to him the benefit of probation.

This seemed to be more appropriate as it would also put a kind of pressure on him to be on the right side of the law, the court said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim Bunty, he had gone to his sister’s place at Dakshinpuri in south Delhi on August 18, 2014 and since he couldn’t find anyone there, he came out to the street where he met John Messy.

Messy allegedly tried to rob him of his gold chain and inflicted knife wounds.

He had, however, told the court that he was falsely implilcated in the case.

The court relied on the victim’s statement and said that the prosecution was able to prove the case.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now