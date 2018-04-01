Attacked in Bihar over broken idol, Odisha family stuck, fights panic

The injured bus driver Premanand Sahu with the bride’s father, Zain-ul-Abidin, in Nawada. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Pandey) The injured bus driver Premanand Sahu with the bride’s father, Zain-ul-Abidin, in Nawada. (Source: Express photo by Prashant Pandey)

A day after an idol beside NH-31 was found broken in Bihar’s Nawada district, and a mob of local residents attacked a group of Muslims from Odisha who had come to attend a family wedding, the guests remain stuck, having suffered losses in the violence and at their wits’ end how to send back all the guests and relatives home.

Almost all windowpanes broken by the stone-throwing mob, the bus they had come in from Jurudih, in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, left on its return journey around 4 pm on Saturday after the police released the vehicle’s papers.

The situation is nearly back to normal in Gondapur village, Nawada, after a new idol was installed on Friday evening. Religious functions were held on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti.

Nawada SP Vikas Burman said: “The police will file an FIR after identifying people…. Internet services will remain suspended till tonight.”

Nursing a head injury and bruises, Premanand Sahu, helper of the bus, said, “I was sleeping in the bus (on Friday) when I was woken up by stone-pelting. The mob surrounded us…all windowpanes were broken.”

Janaradhan Rawat, the driver, said: “After much effort, I have got the (bus’s) papers. This is a loss of around Rs 3 lakh for me.”

Zain-ul-Abidin, whose daughter Shaheena Khatoon got married, said all he wants now is to make some quick arrangement to send the relatives back. His son Hasib Sheikh said: “We had taken loan of Rs 2.5 lakh for the marriage. Most items to be given to the bride have been damaged.”

