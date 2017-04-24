Attack shows Naxals’ cowardice: Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh Monday said the attack on CRPF personnel in Sukma shows Naxals’ cowardice and assured that the injured jawans will be provided all possible help. “I pay my condolences to families of martyred personnel and those who have been injured in the attack. All possible help will be provided to injured jawans,” Singh said.

The attack on jawans in Sukma shows Naxals’ cowardice, he said. Singh, who was in the national capital to attend some programmes, cut short his visit and went back to Raipur. He was scheduled to leave from here tomorrow.

“I am extremely distressed to know about the Naxal attack in Sukma. I am cancelling my Delhi tour and returning to Chhattisgarh to attend a meeting (on the attack),” he wrote on Twitter.

At least 26 CRPF personnel were killed and six wounded in Sukma district today, the deadliest attack by Naxalites targeting security forces this year.

