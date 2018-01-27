Attack on school bus worrying… can’t say more: Haryana minister

The attack on the school bus was among dozens of protests across at least six states Wednesday, a day before the release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. The attack on the school bus was among dozens of protests across at least six states Wednesday, a day before the release of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film.

Two days after a school bus ferrying students and staff of G D Goenka World School was pelted with stones by people protesting against the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, the state education and tourism minister, Ram Bilas Sharma, called the incident “worrying”, but refused to comment further “since it is under consideration in the Supreme Court”.

Sharma was speaking to the press after Republic Day celebrations at the city’s Tau Devi Lal Stadium. Asked about the incident, he said, “It is very worrying… It is a very sensitive matter and I do not want to comment on it, since it is under consideration in the Supreme Court, which I respect greatly… There are some matters which are very sensitive and commenting on them is not a good thing.”

The Supreme Court will Monday hear two separate petitions seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against the states of Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana and the Karni Sena for not following its order allowing the release of Padmaavat movie. Asked how the state, and he as the education minister, would ensure safety of children and residents, he said, “Since a boy was murdered at school (in Bhondsi), we have given directions in both government and private schools… there is peace in the district now… Those people have been arrested.”

“All fresh petitions will be taken up on Monday,” a bench of Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar and S Y Chandrachud said when the petitions were mentioned before it. At the Republic Day celebrations earlier in the day, Sharma watched 4,100 students from different schools in Gurgaon stage various performances. Each student was gifted a bag, a pen, a notebook and copy of the Gita by Sukhbir Jaunapuria, BJP MP from Rajasthan’s Sawai Madhopur.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App