Attack on Tamil Nadu officials by cow vigilantes: CPI seeks action

CPI Tamil Nadu unit on Monday strongly condemned the attack on State government officials by cow vigilantes in Rajasthan, and sought stern action against them. CPI Tamil Nadu unit secretary R Mutharasan urged the state government to exert pressure on the Centre and Rajasthan government to ensure legal action was taken against the vigilantes, who attacked the officials. “The CPI State Committee strongly condemns this attack,” Mutharasan said in a statement in Chennai.

Calling for legal action against those involved in the attack, he said the Tamil Nadu government should exert pressure on the Centre and Rajasthan in this regard.

Around 50 cow vigilantes targeted officials of the Tamil Nadu government transporting cows from Jaisalmer to their state, pelted stones at a truck and blocked National Highway 15 on suspicion of cattle smuggling in Rajasthan’s Barmer district.

Four persons had been arrested while action had been taken against seven policemen including an inspector for allegedly not taking the matter seriously and reaching the spot late on Sunday night.

