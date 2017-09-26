Attack on SSB men; third militant held

Identifying the arrested terrorist as Aquif of Kaskoot, a student of Government Degree College at Khannabal in Anantnag district, sources said a pistol has been found on him. (Representational Image) Identifying the arrested terrorist as Aquif of Kaskoot, a student of Government Degree College at Khannabal in Anantnag district, sources said a pistol has been found on him. (Representational Image)

Jammu and Kashmir police late Sunday night arrested the third terrorist allegedly involved in an attack on two Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel in Banihal on September 20.

Identifying the arrested terrorist as Aquif of Kaskoot, a student of Government Degree College at Khannabal in Anantnag district, sources said a pistol has been found on him. After attacking the SSB personnel, he was reportedly on the move from one place to another.

Police sources said Aquif had gone to the Kashmir valley, but returned to Banihal after seeing high security presence there. He was arrested from the Nowgam area where police had on September 21 night apprehended two of his alleged accomplices, Mohammad Arif of Ashar and Gaznafar of Kaskoot, both in Banihal.

