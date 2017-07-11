Attack on pilgrims shows frustration of terrorists: Devendra Fadnavis

Devendra Fadnavis (File) Devendra Fadnavis (File)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday condemned the terror attack on Amarnath pilgrims in Kashmir, saying the cowardly act showed the “utter frustration” of the terrorists. “We condemn the attack on the pilgrims and pray that the departed souls rest in peace. It is an act of cowardice to attack innocent and unarmed pilgrims,” he told PTI.

It showed the utter frustration of the terrorists and the “countries supporting them”, Fadnavis said, adding that India would give a “befitting reply” to these “criminals of humanity”.

The chief minister said he stood in support of the bereaved families, who lost their near and dear ones in the terrorists’ gunfire, and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Two of those killed in the terror attack — Usha Sonar and Nirmala Thakur — were residents of Dahanu near Mumbai.

In a series of tweets, Fadnavis said his government was making arrangements to bring their bodies back. He added that the government was in touch with the Centre and the authorities in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Maharashtra Govt has made arrangements for helicopter to bring back the mortal remains of 2 #AmarnathPilgrims to Dahanu from Surat (sic),” he wrote on the microblogging website. The bodies of those killed in the terror attack were flown to Surat in an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane.

Seven pilgrims, including six women, were killed and 19 injured as their bus came under terrorists’ gunfire in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district last night.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App