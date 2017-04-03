African envoys slam attacks on Nigerian students, call these incidents xenophobic and racial

Attacked Nigerian student Endurance at Kailash Hospital on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo by Gajendra Yadav) Attacked Nigerian student Endurance at Kailash Hospital on Tuesday. (Source: Express photo by Gajendra Yadav)

Describing the attack on four Nigerian students in Greater Noida as xenophobic and racial, the African Group Head of Missions in New Delhi has expressed displeasure with the Indian authorities, saying that “sufficient and visible deterring measures” were not taken by the government.

In a statement, the organisation said: “(We) strongly condemn the incident and express deep concern and also take note that these reprehensible events, both outstanding and unsolved cases against Africans, were not sufficiently condemned by the Indian Authorities.”

The statement further said that the group expected strong condemnations from the highest political level “both nationally and locally” and immediate legal action against the perpetrators.

The statement said that member of the the African Mission also agreed to to call for an independent investigation by the Human Rights Council as well as other human rights bodies. The African mission also intends to ”comprehensively report the matter” to the African Union Commission, said the the statement.

On the March 27, four Nigerian students were attacked in Greater Noida by a mob , who believed that that they had forced a local boy to consume drugs, causing his death. The incident sparked-off a huge outrage among African nationals living in India and raised the issue of ‘hate crime’ in the country.

Following which External Affairs Sushma Swaraj had ordered a probe into the matter. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also assured a fair and impartial investigation into the matter.

