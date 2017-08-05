Latest News
  • Attack on my car carried out by BJP-RSS people, says Rahul Gandhi

Attack on my car carried out by BJP-RSS people, says Rahul Gandhi

While BJP in Gujarat termed the stone pelting on Rahul Gandhi's convoy a "political gimmick", the Congress in alleged that it was carried out by BJP members, who also raised black flags during Gandhi's tour.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:August 5, 2017 11:58 am
rahul gandhi, congress vp, indian express Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi (Files)
Related News

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that workers belonging to the BJP and RSS were behind the attack on his car in Gujarat.

Jo apne aap kaam karta hai, wo condemn kaise karega, (How can one, who is involved himself, condemn?)” the party vice-president said when asked about the absence of any statement from the PM condemning the attack on him. He also said, “Modi ji aur BJP-RSS ka rajneeti ka tareeka hai, kya keh sakte hain? (It is a way of Modi ji’s and BJP-RSS politics, what can one say?)”

Earlier, Gandhi had declared that he will not be deterred by the incident. “Narendra Modi ji’s slogans, black flags and stones will not stop us…. We will put in all our might into the service of people,” he had said on Twitter.

Gandhi’s car, in which he was travelling to visit the flood-affected areas in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, was hit by stones. The impact broke the rear left window of the car. While BJP in Gujarat termed the incident a “political gimmick”, the Congress alleged that it was carried out by BJP members, who also raised black flags during Gandhi’s tour.

Congress leaders reacted strongly to the attack, with former PM Manmohan Singh saying, “Political violence has no place in a functioning democracy.”

Congress leader Sachin Pilot, who accompanied the party scion on his recent tour to Rajasthan to survey the flood situation, also accused the BJP of engaging in dirty politics. “What sort of politics is the BJP govt practicing? Allowing such attack on Rahul Gandhi’s vehicle. This must be condemned in the strongest terms,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. N
    Nitin Deolekar
    Aug 5, 2017 at 12:02 pm
    Who is so mad to throw stone on Rock?? must be punished.. it must be some body from congress only?? ELse Till the time Rahul is heading congress No problem for BJP next 70 years for Now!!
    Reply
Most Read
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Aug 05: Latest News