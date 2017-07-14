Attack on Muslim man in Hisar: Bajrang Dal member sent to jail

Police said they had identified a few more suspects on the basis of video footage of the incident which has since gone viral. Police said they had identified a few more suspects on the basis of video footage of the incident which has since gone viral.

A day after his arrest for thrashing a Muslim man at a Hisar mosque, Anil, a Bajrang Dal activist, was sent to judicial custody on Thursday. Anil, who runs a shop at Hisar’s auto market, was produced before a court from where he was sent to jail. He is accused of slapping Mohammed Haroon Kasni (30), who claims to be a maulvi, during a protest by Bajrang Dal on Tuesday against the killing of Amarnath pilgrims.

Meanwhile, Haryana Muslim Kalyan Committee president Harphool Bhatti said it was mischief on the part of protesters to burn effigy of “terrorism” in front of the mosque, which is situated at inner side of the locality near Lahoria Chowk in Hisar. “Keeping in view the sensitivity of the matter, the police should have accompanied such protesters as part of preventive measures,” said Bhatti.

Hisar SP Manisha Choudhary said that a PCR (police control room) vehicle had been deployed near the mosque to maintain law and order.

