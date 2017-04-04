Attack on MLA’s daughter in Pune: Just 24 hours before attack, he gave college a written promise he won’t harass her, say authorities

Rajesh Bakshi’s brutal attack has left the college authorities stunned. Rajesh Bakshi’s brutal attack has left the college authorities stunned.

LESS THAN 24 hours after he handed over a written declaration to college authorities assuring them that he would not harass the woman classmate, management student Rajesh Bakshi’s brutal attack has left the college authorities stunned.

Having already taken the decision to rusticate the student after he was arrested for the attack on Monday, the college authorities said they had no idea that the situation would take such a violent turn.

On April 2, the girl had approached the college management stating that she was being continuously harassed by Bakshi.

“When she came to us, she said, she was receiving hundreds of calls and the boy was stalking him. She wanted us to intervene and stop the harassment. We decided to conduct a preliminary inquiry since the principal said that even the boy must be given a chance to give his opinion. We called the boy alongwith two directors, president of student council and discipline co-ordinator. The boy admitted that he is in love with her but we told him that since the girl is not interested, don’t approach her. We gave him a chance to explain his stand before we took up the matter further as per law. From 3.30pm to 6.30pm, we counselled the boy and asked him not to harass her. He even gave us a written declaration to that effect,” said the president of the institute.

In a written undertaking, (a copy of which is with The Indian Express), Bakshi had assured the college authorities that he would not stalk the girl any more, stating, “If I contact her or be involved with her in any way, either in college or outside, then the authority has a right to take action against me, which can be to the extent of rustication from the college.’

However, the college authorities said despite his apology, the matter was referred to a ‘high power committee’, which was to decide on the case on Monday whether it should be referred to the police or Bakshi’s parents be called.

“Since the girl lived outside the hostel, for her own safety, we advised her to move into the college hostel. However, before we could take that step, this unfortunate incident happened. His friends told me that he was seen in a disturbed state of mind. Since he has already been arrested, he will be rusticated,” added the head of the institute.

Meanwhile, after the incident, the college management addressed all students on Monday, advising them to be careful, especially outside the college premises and travel in groups.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now