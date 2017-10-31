Attack on Indian students in Italy: Sushma Swaraj says monitoring situation, asks students not to worry

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI photo) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (PTI photo)

Taking into account the reports of attack on Indian students in northern Italy, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said she had received a detailed report in this regard and was monitoring the situation. Swaraj asked the students not to worry while the matter was being looked into. “Attack on Indian students in Milan : I have got the detailed report. Please do not worry. I am monitoring the situation personally,” she tweeted.

Indian students living in Italy have been attacked in successive incidents, according to the Indian Consulate in Milan, which on Monday issued an advisory in the matter on Twitter. The Consulate General of India in Milan said in a Twitter post that it has received reports of assaults and informed the students that the same has been brought to the notice of the higher authorities, while also urging them to be careful.

Attack on Indian students in Milan : I have got the detailed report. Pls do not worry. I am monitoring the situation personally. @cgmilan1 — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) October 31, 2017

“The Consulate has received reports of unfortunate incidents of attacks on Indian students in Milan. All Indian students are urged not to panic. The Consulate is taking up this matter with the highest level of law and order authorities in Milan,” the advisory read.

Attack on Indian students in Milan pic.twitter.com/kY0qwfePm8 — India in Milan (@cgmilan1) October 30, 2017

While it is not clear if the assaults were racial, the students have been asked to stay in touch with each other and the consulate, and to stay away from the areas where violence has been reported.

Meanwhile, the Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni is in India on a two-day visit for bilateral talks between the two countries. India and Italy Monday agreed to enhance cooperation to counter terrorism as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with his Italian counterpart, Paolo Gentiloni. They also signed six agreements in energy, trade and railway sectors.

