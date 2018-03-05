Attack on Army camp, Kathua murder row bid to divide: J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (File) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti. (File)

J&K CHIEF Minister Mehbooba Mufti Sunday described the terror attack on the Army camp in Sunjuwan and the opposition to police investigations in the murder of an eight-year-old Bakarwal girl as attempts to divide the people of Jammu region on communal lines.

Mufti’s remarks on the girl’s murder came on a day when senior BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dr Nirmal Singh said the state government “will ensure fair investigations into the matter so as to bring the accused to book”.

Addressing a PDP youth convention in Jammu, Mehbooba said, “The recent terror attack on the Sunjuwan military station was an attack on the existing brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims in Jammu. They thought that if they attacked Sunjuwan, Hindus will break their ties with Muslims.”

Referring to the alleged rape and murder of the girl, she said, “Similarly, a gruesome incident took place in Kathua. An 8-year-old girl was murdered and unfortunately today communal colour is being given to that murder also. Again Hindu-Muslim brotherhood is being attacked.”

Last Thursday, BJP leaders and J&K Ministers, Chander Parkash Ganga and Choudhary Lal Singh, had visited leaders in Kathua to assure support to their demand for handing over investigations from J&K Crime Branch to the CBI.

The Chief Minister called on the youth of Jammu to be vigilant against such attempts. “In the entire world, if someone asks me about a place which is a symbol of community amity, real secularism and where Mahatma Gandhi saw a ray of hope, I will name Jammu,” she said.

The Chief Minister’s remarks came at a time when communal tensions have escalated in Jammu following the arrest of three Hindus, including a minor, for the alleged rape and murder in Kathua of the girl from the nomadic Muslim community.

On February 10, six people were killed, including five soldiers and a civilian, in a militant attack on an Army camp in Sunjuwan on the outskirts of Jammu.

