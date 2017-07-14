Attack on amarnath pilgrims: Terrorism can never defeat goodness and faith of people, says Shah Rukh

Actor Shah Rukh Khan at Jande village in Ludhiana on Thursday. Gurmeet Singh Actor Shah Rukh Khan at Jande village in Ludhiana on Thursday. Gurmeet Singh

CONDEMNING THE terrorist attack on Amarnath Yatra pilgrims, actor Shah Rukh Khan on Thursday said terrorism can never defeat the goodness and faith of the peoeple. “Terrorism can never defeat the courage, goodness and faith of the people. It can never win over the faith that people impose on God and it is that faith which gives them the courage to face everything. Words are not enough to condemn the brutal attack on pilgrims. It is their faith in God which gave them courage. Terrorism can never be powerful enough to win over goodness.”

The actor was in Ludhiana on Thursday to promote his film, Jab Harry Met Sejal. Shah Rukh said the film also has some scenes shot in Nurmahal near Jalandhar. “Punjab has always held a special place in my film and life. My wife’s roots are in Punjab. I have grown up in Delhi where too I was always surrounded by Punjabi people. In this film, too, I play a Punjabi tourist guide settled abroad but he misses home. He misses his Punjab.” Shah Rukh also visited Jhande village in Ludhiana and even rode a tractor the fields. He said working with director Imtiaz Ali has taught him how important each character in a script is.

“Imtiaz is a very interesting writer. Everyone writes love stories but he writes differently. His scripts are about characters and the struggle that each character goes through in his/her life. He is equally close to Punjabis as I am,” he said. “No wonder that a song with a little Punjabi element or Bhangra beats becomes a global hit because Punjabis are ruling across the globe,” said the actor, adding that he was quite keen on working in Punjabi films.

