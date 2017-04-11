Attack on Africans: NHRC notice to DM, cops for implicating ‘innocent residents’

CLOSE TO a fortnight after 54 Noida residents were named by the police for inciting a mob that attacked as many as four Africans, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Monday issued notices to the district magistrate and superintendent of police, Gautam Budh Nagar, on a complaint alleging that the police had falsely implicated ‘innocent residents’ of the NSG society in Greater Noida in the case.

The commission has sought answers from authorities over those booked in the case after a complaint alleged that residents of the society had been “falsely implicated”. A commission spokesperson said, “They have been given four weeks to submit reports in the matter. The Commission has also asked its Director General (Investigation) to get the facts collected in the matter.”

Following the attack on the four Africans on March 27, the commission said, a complaint was filed by some residents of the NSG society in which they stated that “students and their parents, living in the NSG society, are being harassed in the name of the investigations. As a result they are so petrified that they are not able to attend schools and colleges even as board exams are in progress.”

The commission noted that the residents of the society had carried out a ‘peaceful candle march’ in the memory of a boy who died on March 25 allegedly by overdosing on drugs purchased from Nigerian nationals.

“Even as they (NGS society residents) were sitting in the silent prayers at Pari Chowk, some anti social elements assaulted a few Nigerians at a nearby mall. But the police have named 53 persons who were not even present at the place of the incident, which, they claim, can be seen in by the CCTV camera recording at the mall,” the NHRC observed.

The NHRC also said, “Allegedly, the seven persons, arrested by the police in the matter were also not present at the site of the assault. They were part of the candle march and sitting at the Pari Chowk at the time of the incident a video recording of which is available with the police.”

The police had first named 43 persons in the FIR for inciting the mob and 600 persons were unnamed. The names later increased to 54, according to the police. So far, at least 60 persons have been identified as accused in the case.

