Attack on Africans in Greater Noida: Real estate agent to lawyer among 54 accused

Another resident of Sector Beta I, who figures on the list of accused persons, is Devendra Tiger — a lawyer at the Surajpur District and Sessions Court in Greater Noida. Another resident of Sector Beta I, who figures on the list of accused persons, is Devendra Tiger — a lawyer at the Surajpur District and Sessions Court in Greater Noida.

FROM A real estate agent to heads of Resident Welfare Associations, lawyers and a supplier of construction material comprise the list of 54 residents of Greater Noida accused of inciting a mob, which attacked as many as four Africans on Monday evening.

On the ground floor of her residence in Greater Noida’s Sector Beta I, Anita Bhati alleges that her husband, Harinder Bhati, former general secretary of the sector’s RWA, has been framed. “He has been working on issues that residents face, always helping out people. He is invited to a lot of events and Monday’s incident could have been one of them. But he did not beat up anyone. None of the videos show him (doing so). On what basis has police made him an accused in the case?” asked Bhati.

Another resident of Sector Beta I, who figures on the list of accused persons, is Devendra Tiger — a lawyer at the Surajpur District and Sessions Court in Greater Noida. “Tiger has been the secretary of the Bar Association of Surajpur and he is also the President of Golden Federation of RWAs in Greater Noida,” Bhati’s wife said.

Both Bhati and Devendra are part of the Active Citizen’s Group (ACG) — a social organisation of residents in the area.

While ACG has initiated campaigns ranging from a “no honking drive” to a “Love your city” cleanliness drive, they had started a tenant verification drive last year. Aimed at making Greater Noida more secure, the drive attempted to ensure the safety of its residents.

“A number of foreign nationals, young professionals and students live here as tenants. The campaign was started in order to ensure that their identities are verified,” said an ACG member.

According to the district police, rumour-mongering and circulation of baseless stories could be one of the reasons why the Africans were attacked.

“Stories about how Africans dress, their alleged eating habits, are believed by a section of residents, most of them educated. It has come to our notice that such messages were being circulated prior to the incident. This is being investigated. Once evidence is collected, we will take necessary action,” Dharmendra Singh, SSP, Gautam Buddha Nagar, said.

On Wednesday, at Bhati’s home, a group of women residents of Sector Beta I connected incidents allegedly involving Africans to the verification drive.

Not knowing if these “incidents” are mere rumours, Bhati’s neighbour said, “In the last few months, there have been many cases where Africans have been involved in fights. They occupy our parks and some of them are involved in wrong things. We have heard that a 13-year-old was harassed by one African in a neighbouring block. The man then beat up 10 men and police came and picked him up. He must have come back to the society.”

Another resident of Sector Beta I has a different story to tell, even though he hasn’t witnessed it firsthand. “This happened in Greater Noida . A Nigerian man took a rickshaw driver to his flat on the pretext of paying the fare. He killed him and hid his body in the fridge. We have told our children to stay away from the park and areas where they are spotted. We are scared about our safety,” said the man, who hails from Bihar.

When asked if they know any eyewitnesses to the alleged incidents, no one in the room could answer. “An auto-rickshaw driver is poor. Who will care about his death enough to file a police complaint?” the resident said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now