Attack on Africans in Greater Noida: Not correct to draw conclusion as probe is pending, says MEA

Centre said the attacks on Africans in Greater Noida cannot be categorised as racial yet, and that it is not correct to draw a conclusion on “the nature and the reason” for these acts as the probe is pending. (File Photo) Centre said the attacks on Africans in Greater Noida cannot be categorised as racial yet, and that it is not correct to draw a conclusion on “the nature and the reason” for these acts as the probe is pending. (File Photo)

The Centre on Thursday said the attacks on Africans in Greater Noida cannot be categorised as racial yet, and that it is not correct to draw a conclusion on “the nature and the reason” for these acts as the probe is pending. On the alleged attack on a Kenyan woman on Wednesday, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Gopal Baglay said Kenyan diplomats held a meeting with officials of the ministry concerned, and it has been conveyed to the Indian side that the reported incident “does not correspond with reality”. Asserting that such attacks were “completely unacceptable and have been condemned”, he said the government is engaged with the authorities concerned as well as the students.

Asked if these were racial attacks, Baglay said, “Pending the investigation, it is not correct to go into the nature and the reason for these particular activities. There will be a better understanding after the outcome of the probe.” Four Nigerian students were attacked by residents of Greater Noida after a 17-year-old Indian boy died last week at the NSG Black Cats Enclave due to suspected drug overdose. The residents had taken out a protest march after police released from their custody some Nigerians, who were detained in connection with the boy’s death, due to “lack of evidence”.

Terming these acts as “the action of the uninformed and misguided few”, Baglay said they do not detract from the deep belief of the government and the people of India of “vasudeva kutumbakam (the world is one family)”. “We will continue to welcome African people as valuable partners. Our engagement with Africa, embodied among others in the implementation of the historic IAFS – III, will continue to grow,” he said.

Baglay said the external affairs minister has spoken to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, and Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar has spoken to the acting High Commissioner of Nigeria. “We are in touch with the Nigerian High Commission in New Delhi. The students who were hurt during the incident have been treated at a local hospital and have already been released,” he said. Law enforcement authorities of the district have made arrests and a large number of people are under watch, he said, adding, “The investigation is on and the law of the land will prevail.”

The ministry is in touch with the Gautam Buddha Nagar district administration, which has enhanced round-the-clock security in the area, Baglay said. He also noted that the district magistrate held a meeting that was attended by the residents and foreign students’ associations in the presence of representatives from the Nigerian High Commission.

Meanwhile, Nigeria called the Indian envoy in Abuja to register its protest over attacks on its nationals in India and sought “diligent prosecution” against the perpetrators. The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Olushola Enikanolaiye, sought action from the Indian government during his meeting with Indian envoy BN Reddy in Abuja Wednesday, state-run News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reported.

(With Inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now