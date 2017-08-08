ATS to produce Abdullah in Lucknow court

A Muzaffarnagar court Sunday granted transit remand of a suspected Bangladeshi terrorist to UP Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS). Abdullah, who was arrested on Sunday for his alleged association with extremist group Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT), will be produced before a Lucknow court Tuesday.

Police said Abdullah was helping his associate Faizan — who is still on the run — in preparing fake IDs, mostly for people from Bangladesh to help them find safe hideouts in India. Faizan was also member of ABT, they added. “We will seek police custody remand,” said Inspector General (ATS) Asim Kumar Arun.

The ATS is trying to trace Faizan, who was staying in Saharanpur for the last four months, said officials. The agency claimed to have recovered “jihadi literature” from Faizan’s room. Meanwhile, agency released five youths who were brought for questioning after no evidence was found against them, they added.

