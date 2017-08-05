ATS raids Jhansi SDM office, questions staff over ‘sending information about Army to ISI’

ATS on Friday conducted searches at the office of Jhansi’s subdivisional magistrate (SDM), Sadar, following an input that an official posted there is allegedly sending sensitive information about Indian Army to Pakistani agency ISI. (Representational Image) ATS on Friday conducted searches at the office of Jhansi’s subdivisional magistrate (SDM), Sadar, following an input that an official posted there is allegedly sending sensitive information about Indian Army to Pakistani agency ISI. (Representational Image)

The Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Friday conducted searches at the office of Jhansi’s subdivisional magistrate (SDM), Sadar, following an input that an official posted there is allegedly sending sensitive information about Indian Army to Pakistani agency ISI. While no one has been caught, the ATS team questioned the employees and also took into custody documents, computers, pendrives kept in the office. The team also took cellphones of all the employees for technical test.

“We are probing the matter. We have questioned some employees posted at the office of the SDM, Sadar. Further action will be taken on the basis of the evidence collected. No arrest has been made so far,” said IG, ATS, Asim Kumar Arun. The call details of the cellphones have already been collected and officials are scanning the call records, an ATS officer said.

The ATS officers received a tip off about a government employee posted at the office of SDM, Sadar, who was in touch with an ISI official and regularly sending details of Indian Army’s movement and information about Army’s firing practice, sources said. The Army has a big establishment in Jhansi. Acting on the tip-off, a team of ATS reached the office of the SDM and conducted the searches. Sadar SDM Poonam Nigam, however, refused to speak on the development.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App